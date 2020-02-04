Ali Zafar’s ‘Channo’ remake is on its way
Renowned Pakistani pop-rock singer is all set to bring back a a new version of his popular song Channo in collaboration with an English singer.
The singer took to Twitter to share the exciting news with fans about joining hands with English DJ Naughty Boy aka Shahid Khan for his iconic song’s remake.
“Ok so here’s an announcement. “Channo” is coming back with Naughty Boy version 2020. This guy I have a lot of respect towards for having produced for the likes of Beyonce, Paul Smith and Rihanna and still loving his roots from Pakistan. Bring it on boy ! #channo,” Ali wrote.
Ok so here’s an announcement. “Channo” is coming back with the @NaughtyBoyMusic version 2020. This guy I have a lot of respect towards for having produced for the likes of @Beyonce @paulsmithmusic and @rihanna and still loving his roots from Pakistan. Bring it on boy ! #channo pic.twitter.com/WWzPDx5jnZ
— Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) February 3, 2020
The singer-cum-actor rose to fame with Channo.
The English rapper and musician has worked with musicians like Beyonce and Rihanna to name a few.