Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Ali Zafar’s ‘Channo’ remake is on its way

Ali Zafar, Channo

Renowned Pakistani pop-rock singer is all set to bring back a a new version of his popular song Channo in collaboration with an English singer.

The singer took to Twitter to share the exciting news with fans about joining hands with English DJ Naughty Boy aka Shahid Khan for his iconic song’s remake.

“Ok so here’s an announcement. “Channo” is coming back with  Naughty Boy version 2020. This guy I have a lot of respect towards for having produced for the likes of Beyonce, Paul Smith and Rihanna and still loving his roots from Pakistan. Bring it on boy ! #channo,” Ali wrote.

The singer-cum-actor rose to fame with Channo.

The English rapper and musician has worked with musicians like Beyonce and Rihanna to name a few.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

William, Kate react to Brad Pitt’s Prince Harry joke at BAFTA

Lifestyle

New York Fashion Week kicks off in shadow of Oscars

Lifestyle

Pamela Anderson and new husband split after just 12 days

Lifestyle

Weinstein trial revives #MeToo, a hashtag with movement’s longevity


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close