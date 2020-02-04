Renowned Pakistani pop-rock singer is all set to bring back a a new version of his popular song Channo in collaboration with an English singer.

The singer took to Twitter to share the exciting news with fans about joining hands with English DJ Naughty Boy aka Shahid Khan for his iconic song’s remake.

“Ok so here’s an announcement. “Channo” is coming back with Naughty Boy version 2020. This guy I have a lot of respect towards for having produced for the likes of Beyonce, Paul Smith and Rihanna and still loving his roots from Pakistan. Bring it on boy ! #channo,” Ali wrote.