Ali Zafar distributes ration among transgenders

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many people are struggling to make ends meet including the transgender community who is also badly affected by the pandemic as lockdown signals loss of livelihood for them.

During this tough time, prominent singer and actor Ali Zafar and many other celebrities have stepped up to help the underprivileged.

The Dear Zindagi actor’s community service organization, Ali Zafar Foundation distributed ration among transgender persons in Lahore on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, he asked why enough steps have not been taken to make transgenders feel as an equal part of our society.

“Yesterday, we distributed Rashan amongst our Transgender community and all I can think of is why have we not taken enough steps so far to make them feel as an equal part of our society? We must break these shackles based on taboos if we want to move on and progress. #Covid_19,” he wrote.

— Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) May 21, 2020

Pakistan’s Covid-19 tally has crossed 48,000 and the death toll stands at 1,017.

