As Christians around the world celebrated their religious festival of Easter on Sunday amid the pandemic, singer Ali Zafar spent time with his house staff.

The Dear Zindagi actor took to Twitter to share that his house staff belongs to the Christian faith. He enjoyed a lunch with them and their children as they have been in quarantine with Ali’s family since almost a month now.

Sharing a picture with them, he wrote “Easter lunch with our house staff and their children who have been in quarantine with us for almost 4 weeks now. A very happy Easter to everyone celebrating. #HappyEaster2020”

Easter lunch with our house staff and their children who have been in quarantine with us for almost 4 weeks now. A very happy Easter to everyone celebrating. #HappyEaster2020 pic.twitter.com/lQ0vg9bYyR — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) April 12, 2020

His fans appreciated the gesture and sent love his way.

Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter to wish Pakistan’s Christians a happy Easter. In a message on the occasion, he appealed to them to stay safe and keep your families safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comments

comments