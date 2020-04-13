Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Ali Zafar enjoys ‘Easter lunch’ with his house staff

Ali Zafar, Easter

As Christians around the world celebrated their religious festival of Easter on Sunday amid the pandemic, singer Ali Zafar spent time with his house staff. 

The Dear Zindagi actor took to Twitter to share that his house staff belongs to the Christian faith. He enjoyed a lunch with them and their children as they have been in quarantine with Ali’s family since almost a month now.

Sharing a picture with them, he wrote “Easter lunch with our house staff and their children who have been in quarantine with us for almost 4 weeks now. A very happy Easter to everyone celebrating. #HappyEaster2020

His fans appreciated the gesture and sent love his way.

Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter to wish Pakistan’s Christians a happy Easter. In a message on the occasion, he appealed to them to stay safe and keep your families safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

‘Friends’ reunion delayed by coronavirus

Lifestyle

Dance moves from ‘Tik Tok Doc’ bring welcome relief from virus blues

Lifestyle

First film over coronavirus pandemic expected to be streaming this month

Lifestyle

Wedding stream: Couple takes big day online to keep coronavirus at bay


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close