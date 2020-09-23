Singer-cum-actor Ali Zafar is counted among Pakistan’s most successful actors and singers and has a huge fan base.

The man whose acting and singing skills made him a household name in Pakistan and neigbhouring India is one of the brightest shining Pakistani stars.

His social media accounts are followed by millions of fans who send love on everything the singer-cum-actor shares.

But today, Ali Zafar gave them a rare treat by sharing an album containing his pictures from childhood to stardom and the fans are loving them.

Here they are!

A journey through time. Bhaee ko bachpan se pose maarne ka shoque tha. Geplaatst door Ali Zafar op Woensdag 23 september 2020

The actor captioned the pictures in his signature style.

“A journey through time. Bhaee ko bachpan se pose maarne ka shoque tha,” wrote the Jhoom singer.

View this post on Instagram Sunday Vaala Style. #SVS A post shared by Ali Zafar (@ali_zafar) on Aug 16, 2020 at 12:57am PDT

View this post on Instagram #BhaeeHazirHai #CoronaVirusUpdates #CoronaVirusOutbreak #COVID2019 A post shared by Ali Zafar (@ali_zafar) on Mar 15, 2020 at 5:12am PDT

