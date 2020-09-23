Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


‘Bhaee ko bachpan se pose maarne ka shoque tha’: Ali Zafar gives fans a rare treat

and
Ali Zafar picture

Singer-cum-actor Ali Zafar is counted among Pakistan’s most successful actors and singers and has a huge fan base.

The man whose acting and singing skills made him a household name in Pakistan and neigbhouring India is one of the brightest shining Pakistani stars.

His social media accounts are followed by millions of fans who send love on everything the singer-cum-actor shares.

But today, Ali Zafar gave them a rare treat by sharing an album containing his pictures from childhood to stardom and the fans are loving them.

Here they are!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A journey through time. Bhaee ko bachpan se pose maarne ka shoque tha.

A post shared by Ali Zafar (@ali_zafar) on

A journey through time. Bhaee ko bachpan se pose maarne ka shoque tha.

Geplaatst door Ali Zafar op Woensdag 23 september 2020

The actor captioned the pictures in his signature style.

“A journey through time. Bhaee ko bachpan se pose maarne ka shoque tha,” wrote the Jhoom singer.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Sunday Vaala Style. #SVS

A post shared by Ali Zafar (@ali_zafar) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Give your mind the time to ponder in boredom so it reaches explosive creativity. Photo Courtesy @filmfare

A post shared by Ali Zafar (@ali_zafar) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#BhaeeHazirHai #CoronaVirusUpdates #CoronaVirusOutbreak #COVID2019

A post shared by Ali Zafar (@ali_zafar) on

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Prince Harry and wife Meghan enter into political territory

Lifestyle

Meghan did not cooperate with biography, lawyers tell court

Lifestyle

COVID-19 TV drama faces online backlash

Lifestyle

Five Bond guns stolen in London


ARY NEWS URDU