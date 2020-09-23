‘Bhaee ko bachpan se pose maarne ka shoque tha’: Ali Zafar gives fans a rare treat
Singer-cum-actor Ali Zafar is counted among Pakistan’s most successful actors and singers and has a huge fan base.
The man whose acting and singing skills made him a household name in Pakistan and neigbhouring India is one of the brightest shining Pakistani stars.
His social media accounts are followed by millions of fans who send love on everything the singer-cum-actor shares.
But today, Ali Zafar gave them a rare treat by sharing an album containing his pictures from childhood to stardom and the fans are loving them.
Here they are!
A journey through time. Bhaee ko bachpan se pose maarne ka shoque tha.
The actor captioned the pictures in his signature style.
“A journey through time. Bhaee ko bachpan se pose maarne ka shoque tha,” wrote the Jhoom singer.
