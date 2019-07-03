Ali Zafar records statement in defamation case against Meesha Shafi

LAHORE: Renowned singer-cum-actor, Ali Zafar, has recorded his detailed statement before the sessions’ court in Lahore in connection with his defamation case filed against the actor and model Meesha Shafi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Ali Zafar, who is facing harassment charges by his fellow artist, appeared before the sessions court’s hearing which was conducted by additional sessions judge Amjad Ali Shah.

The singer also presented two boxes consisting of evidences before the court. The evidences comprising of Ms Shafi’s WhatsApp messages, details of fake accounts on social media websites and other documents.

Zafar told the court, “Despite levelling [harassment] allegations, Meesha Shafi used to share her pictures with me on social media. During the same period, her husband participated in martial art training sessions with me. I’d always met Meesha along with family but she levelled allegations against me by using fake accounts.”

“Meesha and her friends have levelled harassment allegations against me and they all should be summoned by the court,” he demanded.

Following his statement which continued for a long period, Shafi’s lawyer showed disillusionment by saying, “I’m feeling tired now. You should keep this in your mind that cross-questioning will be of same duration if you continue to give lengthy statements [in the court].”

Replying to the argument, Zafar on a lighter note offered him to sing a song to end tiredness which led the courtroom echoed with laughs.

After completion of his statement, the sessions court adjourned the hearing till July 15.

The ‘Chal Dil Meray’ singer also interacted with media representatives while appearing before the court. He said, “I’m feeling like joining my wedding ceremony after watching the number of cameras here.”

“I believe that proving allegations is the responsibility of those who levelled it against me. I’m grateful to my fans who supported me.”

He reiterated that #MeToo campaign was wrongfully used against him. Zafar said, “I’m a big support of #MeToo but it shouldn’t be used negatively to target someone. I am still unaware of cancellation of my contracts with companies after Meesha Shafi’s statement.”

When asked to sing a song by people outside the court, Zafar replied, “I’ve stood in courtroom for continuous four hours but I would not disappoint my fans.” Later, he sang one of his most famous song of 2003’s album “Chal Dil Mere Chhod Ye Phere, Yeh Duniya Jhooti Log Lutere.”

Renowned Pakistani singer Ali Zafar had taken fellow singer Meesha Shafi to a court for levelling what he said baseless allegations of sexual harassment against him on June 23 – 2018.

