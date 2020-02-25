Web Analytics
Ali Zafar shares his new PSL 5 song is ready

Ali Zafar PSL 5 Anthem

Prominent Pakistani singer and actor Ali Zafar shared that the song for Pakistan Super League’s fifth edition he was working on is finally ready.

Owing to some social media users’ view that Ali Zafar’s PSL anthem was far better than the current anthem Tayyar Hain, the singer decided to release a new unofficial anthem.

The singer took to Instagram on Monday night to share a dance tutorial for the PSL song. He wants fans to be a part of it.

“The song is ready. Now time for the video. But this time, you can be the star and feature in it. Watch this video to understand what you need to do! You can see the longer version on my YouTube and subscribe,” the actor wrote.

Fans can become a part of the video by following his dance steps, make a video and email it to him on [email protected] .

Zafar sang PSL’s first anthem Seeti Bajay Gi. Other official songs of the league, Ab Khel Jamay Ga (2017) and Dil Se Jaan Laga De (2018) are also composed and sung by him.

