Singer Ali Zafar finally speaks up about PSL 5 anthem

Pakistan Super League’s new anthem has received mixed reactions and people missed Ali Zafar.

Responding to overwhelming support for him on social media, he urged fans to give other artists a chance.

The Mere Brother Ki Dulhan actor took to Twitter to thank his fans.

“Dear All, As much as I am thankful for your love and support always, I would urge you all to remain equally appreciable towards efforts by all other artists. We are all one big family. So is PSL. It belongs to Pakistan and so does our music,” he wrote.

Ali Zafar sung PSL’s first anthem Seeti Bajay Gi. Other official songs of the league, Ab Khel Jamay Ga (2017) and Dil Se Jaan Laga De (2018) and are also composed and sung by him.

Many fans took to social media and said they missed seeing the singer in PSL 2020’s official song.

The latest anthem Tayyar Hain was released on Tuesday. Featuring Ali Azmat, Arif Lohar, Haroon Rashid and Asim Azhar, it celebrates the homecoming of the T20 league.

