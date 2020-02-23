Is Ali Zafar going to sing new song for PSL 5?

KARACHI: Famous singer-turned-actor Ali Zafar has hinted towards launching a new Pakistan Super League (PSL) 5 song, adhering to the wishes of his fans.

During a conversation with ARY NEWS programme ‘Har Lamha Purjosh’ host Wasseem Badami, Ali Zafar said that he would make an announcement on singing a PSL song at 2:00 pm on Sunday.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“When 80 percent people on Twitter polls want you to do it then there is no choice to come for it after preparations,” he said while referring to a poll conducted on Twitter by Waseem Badami.

He, however, said that lyrics, composing and other key elements required to prepare a song could take some time. He also announced to participate in the Har Lamha Purjosh programme next week.

Speaking on the matter, the programme host Waseem Badami said that the importance of the official PSL song could not be denied but if people want Ali Zafar to sing a new song then he would do it for his fans.

Yesterday, Singer Ali Zafar has responded to Ali Azmat’s statements by saying that he will always respect him as a senior and suggested him to ‘be happy’.

He gave an interesting reply when questioned about the controversy of hiring bloggers to defame the songs sung by rival artists, “You can also contact me if you want to bring or topple a government.”

Speaking on ARY News programme ‘Har Lamha Purjosh’, the singer said, “Ali Azmat is a very respectful personality to me as he is my senior. I love him.”

Comments

comments