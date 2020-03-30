Ali Zafar encourages exercise to remain physically, mentally fit

Singer and actor Ali Zafar has stressed on the importance of exercise to remain physically and mentally fit during quarantine.

Taking to Instagram, he posted a picture of him from his home’s gym and wrote “Must keep exercising at home with whatever equipment you have or even body weight. There are various tutorials on line that teach you to remain physically and mentally fit during #quarantine.”

“Together we shall fight this like super heroes. Which one is your favourite?” he added.

Celebrities, like everyone around the world, are trying to keep themselves busy during the partial lockdown across Pakistan amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Comments

comments