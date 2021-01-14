Ali Zafar facing life threats, says his lawyer

KARACHI: Lawyer of singer-cum-actor Ali Zafar disclosed on Thursday that his client has received life threats and is being pressurized to withdraw case against Meesha Shafi, ARY News reported.

Speaking in ARY News morning program Bakhabar Savera, Ali Zafar’s lawyer Muhammad Omar Tariq said that his client was receiving death threats to withdraw case against singer Meesha Shafi.

“Ali Zafar, Meesha Shafi and Leena Ghani used to study in the same college and it was it was Meesha Shafi who introduced Leena Ghani in fashion industry career and when Ali Zafar was accused, Leena came out in support of Meesha Shafi,” he told ARY News.

Tariq Gul further disclosed that Ali Zafar was forced to surrender to the accused party and was told that if he [Ali] did not do so, more women would stand against him.

He further said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has found Leena Ghani guilty in the Meesha Shafi case and submitted its report to the court.

Artist Leena Ghani yesterday moved the Sindh High Court against singer Ali Zafar claiming Rs500 million in compensation for running a smear campaign against her.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Wing on Dec. 16 declared singer Meesha Shafi, seven others ‘guilty’ of running defamation campaign on social media against singer cum actor.

The FIA cybercrime wing submitted an interim challan to the Lahore court which stated that Meesha Shafi and seven others were found guilty of running a defamatory drive against the actor by accusing him of his alleged involvement in sexual harassment and assault.

Meesha Shafi, actor-host Iffat Omar, Ali Gul Pur, Maham Javaid, Leena Ghani, Haseem Zaman Khan, Fariha Ayub and Faizan Raza have been declared guilty of running a smear campaign against Ali Zafar.

In September, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Wing had booked singer Meesha Shafi, model Iffat Omar and seven others under section 20 (1) of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 and R/W 109-PPC on the accusations of running a social media campaign against singer Ali Zafar.

