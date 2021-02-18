Ali Zafar pays tribute to Ali Sadpara with ‘Paharon Ki Qasam’

Ali Zafar has paid a fitting tribute to missing mountaineer Ali Sadpara with his rendition of the popular song Paharon Ki Qasam.

Zafar shared the YouTube link to his version of the song on his official Facebook, dedicating it to Sadpara and his unparalleled mountaineering efforts for the country. “This is the least I could do: sing for an unsung hero so that he is etched into our memories for as long as there is music,” he said.

Sadpara, a highly accomplished mountaineer from Skardu, went missing on the mighty K2 while attempting a winter summit with Iceland’s John Snorri and Chile’s Juan Pablo Mohr. The team has now been missing since Feb. 5, even after multiple rescue efforts.

“No nation can thrive without recognizing and celebrating their heroes,” said Zafar, describing Sadpara as an “unsung hero who dedicated his entire life and risked it to accomplish unprecedented feats for his country.”

The music video accompanying Zafar’s intense vocals tugs at the heartstrings with video snippets of Sadpara conquering different mountains. “Hum tumhari rah dekhenge sanam, tum chale aao paharon ki qasam (We will wait for you. Come back, for the mountain’s sake),” he sings.

Sadpara holds the distinction of being the only Pakistani to have summited eight of the world’s 14 highest mountains. He is also credited with the first-ever winter ascent of the world’s ninth highest peak, Nanga Parbat.

