Ali Zafar pays tribute to women with his poem ‘Aurat’

Pakistani singer Ali Zafar paid a special tribute to women with a poem on the occasion of International Women’s Day.



Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a video in which he can be seen playing piano and reciting the lyrics of a poem titled ‘Aurat.’

“Aurat- a tribute. #happywomansday #poetry #urdupoetry #aurat #woman.” he captioned the video.

The lyrics of the poem are as follows:

“Khilti huee subha ka, komal sa roop ho tum

Your beauty as soft as the morning glow;

Kabhi madham madham chandni, kabhi teekhi dhoop ho tum

Your light as soft as the subtle moonlight, as strong as the shining sun;

tum nahin mere saath, to meri haesiat kya hai

If you’re not with me, what am I capable of?

Batlao tumhaare ishq ki, ye kafiat kya hai?

Tell me of this condition when I am in love with you?

Ae aurat, tum be misl ho tumhein pohanche mera salam

O woman…there is no other like you, accept my humble praise for you;

Meri rooh tumhaari sultanat, mera dil hai tera ghulam

You’re the ruler of my spirit, my heart forever your slave.”

Protests and celebrations marked Women’s Day around the globe on March 8.

Comments

comments