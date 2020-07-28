Ayesha Fazli pens down heartfelt note for Ali Zafar

Renowned actor and singer Ali Zafar’s wife penned down a heartfelt note for him on their anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a photo of him to mark their 11th wedding anniversary.

“A very Happy Anniversary to US @ali_zafar ! I mean what more could a girl ask for. Endless love and joy and to top it all off you still look like this,” she wrote.

Fazli added “It’s been a wonderful 11 years and here’s to many many more.”

The singer commented on the post saying “You take my breathe away. Every day.”

Fans and celebrities also wished the lovebirds as they celebrate more than a decade of togetherness.

Zafar married his long-time fiancée in July 2009 in Lahore, Pakistan. They have two children together.

Comments

comments