Shah Rukh Khan wanted Ali Zafar’s song for Zero

Whenever we think of a Pakistani actor who can sing well and looks super-dapper, the name of Ali Zafar pops up in our minds in seconds. The actor has been winning ample hearts with his flamboyant acting skills in Pakistan and across the border. The Thirty-Eight-year-old protagonist is also an owner of majestic voice and has intoned abundant surreal songs for his albums and both local and B’ Town flicks.

Related: Katrina is all praises for Malala’s new book

In a recent online interview with an Indian host, the singer has shared that the astoundingly breezy Bollywood superstar, Shah Rukh Khan is one of his fans. Yes! You have heard that right! The ultimate king of Bollywood actually wanted Ali’s upbeat song, ‘Rockstar’ to be a part of his latest movie, ‘Zero’.

In the midst of the ongoing interview, the interviewer asked Ali about what would he say to Shah Rukh Khan if he gets a chance to ask him a question. He replies with a smile, “Sir when do I get to sing for you?”

Related: Veteran Actress Manisha Koirala Talks About Cancer

The intoner then went on to reminisce about the time he had spent with Shah Rukh after the shoot of his cameo for Dear Zindagi. “He mentioned that he really liked my song Rockstar for his movie Zero. He said ‘I am gonna be playing a dwarf in my next film, so would you let me use your song?’ And I said by all means. But then the political tensions between both the countries didn’t let it happen,” he continues.

Having started as a musician, Ali had had his acting debut with ‘Tere Bin Laden’ that garnered immaculate praise in India. Ever since his first movie, the singer-cum-actor has become one of the most promising protagonists of the entire Indo-Pak.

We can’t get over the idea of Shah Rukh Khan performing on Ali Zafar’s song! What do you think of it? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Comments

comments