Ali Zaidi meets US congressman Jim Banks

WASHINGTON: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Zaidi has met US congressman Jim Banks during the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the United States (US), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The US congressman Jim Banks termed PM Imran Khan’s visit to the US as a ‘successful visit’. He said that PM Khan’s visit to the US was very positive and his meeting with President Donald Trump was very productive.

Banks said that a detailed discussion was held over the Pakistan-US bilateral ties where both countries have adopted a procedure to counter challenges. He vowed that the US will take steps to restore ties with the Pakistani prime minister.

The congressman reiterated that regional peace and stability in Afghanistan are in need of both countries. He admitted that there are wide-ranging opportunities for enhancing trade ties and a large number of Pakistanis are making efforts for the improvement of the US economy. Banks added that the US valued Pakistanis who are residing in the country.

Ali Zaidi said that dialogues were held on human development, economy and trade for the first time which would begin a new era of bilateral ties between Pakistan and the United States. He thanked Jim Banks over his hospitality.

