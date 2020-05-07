Recovery rate of COVID-19 patients is high in Pakistan: Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi said on Thursday that the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients is high in Pakistan as compared with the other countries badly affected by the pandemic, ARY News reported.

Ali Zaidi, while talking to ARY News programme ‘Off The Record’ said that the number of coronavirus cases was less in accordance with the predictions made on April 25.

The minister said that they were grateful to Allah Almighty for saving the Pakistani nation less affected by the pandemic as compared with the other countries.

Read: Coronavirus-related supplies to be exempted from taxes at ports: Ali Zaidi

He was of the view that the rural areas were more affected by the lockdown as compared with the posh areas. The federal minister claimed that the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients is also high in the country.

He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan possessed a complete record related to coronavirus pandemic and regular sessions were being conducted to review the developments. Zaidi said that unified decisions were made after holding consultations.

“All decisions are taken with consensus in the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in a democratic way,” said Zaidi.

Comments

comments