Ali Zaidi happy to see Sindh govt realizing its responsibility of cleaning Karachi

Ali Zaidi, Sindh govt

KARACHI: Reacting over Sindh government’s cleanliness drive, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Zaidi on Tuesday said he is happy to see that Sindh govt has finally awakened after 11 yrs to do its job in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Zaidi in his tweet while thanking Sindh’s Local Bodies Minister Syed Nasir Shah said that the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board has the equipment, manpower, and financial resources to clean the province, especially Karachi.

Make sure u keep the previous LB minister & his loudmouth sidekick away from the drive, he continued in his tweet.

Read more: Ali Zaidi updates PM Imran over Karachi’s cleanliness drive

Wishing good luck to the Sindh government, Zaidi also advised cleaning Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Sukkur, Larkana, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Ghotki and other cities of our great province as well.

