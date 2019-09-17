Ali Zaidi happy to see Sindh govt realizing its responsibility of cleaning Karachi

KARACHI: Reacting over Sindh government’s cleanliness drive, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Zaidi on Tuesday said he is happy to see that Sindh govt has finally awakened after 11 yrs to do its job in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Zaidi in his tweet while thanking Sindh’s Local Bodies Minister Syed Nasir Shah said that the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board has the equipment, manpower, and financial resources to clean the province, especially Karachi.

Glad that Sindh Govt wakes up 11 yrs later to do their job in KHI. Equipment/human/financial resources are available with Sindh Solid Waste Management Board. Thank u Nasir Shah.

Make sure u keep the previous LB minister & his loudmouth sidekick away from the drive! #LetsCleanKHI — Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) September 16, 2019

Make sure u keep the previous LB minister & his loudmouth sidekick away from the drive, he continued in his tweet.

Read more: Ali Zaidi updates PM Imran over Karachi’s cleanliness drive

Wishing good luck to the Sindh government, Zaidi also advised cleaning Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Sukkur, Larkana, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Ghotki and other cities of our great province as well.

