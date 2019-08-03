KARACHI: Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi has reiterated his determination to make Karachi free of garbage and excessive waste, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Talking to media, he said he received an overwhelming response from various segments of the society for clean Karachi drive which is also encouraging

He said cleaning and desalinating of storm drains in the city is a topmost priority due to storm drains turning into garbage dumping places over the years.

Minister said that FWO and KMSC will be with us in the campaign.

He also thanked the business community, trade bodies, banking sector and other segments of the society for assuring their cooperation in the campaign.

The campaign will work in two phases, In the first phase deep cleaning of all the deep and main drainages and the second phase clearing of stocked and piled up garbage in the city.

Ali Zaidi had announced starting the #LetsCleanKHI movement through a tweet on Wednesday, July 31.

The minister, who had also criticised the Sindh government after the post-rain situation in mega city, will start the movement from August 4, Sunday.

Politicians, celebrities and people from other walks of life are announcing support for the much-needed movement for the metropolis.

