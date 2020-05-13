Ali Zaidi demands NAB to place Shehbaz Sharif on ECL

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi on Wednesday demanded of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to place Shehbaz Sharif on no-fly list amid fresh revelations pertaining to his alleged corrupt practices, ARY NEWS reported.

“I am astonished to see the evidences against Shehbaz Sharif,” he said while talking during ARY NEWS programme, 11th Hour, blaming that billions of rupees were transferred to the PML-N leader’s accounts using fake TTs.

He said that the NAB is an independent institution and it should send a summary to the federal government for placing former Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif on exit control list (ECL).

“PML-N leader claimed that he had returned to the country to fight COVID-19 but never came out of his residence since then to play his role on ground,” Ali Zaidi said and asked him to do at least something to show before the masses.

Lamenting the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and PML-N for supporting each other in corrupt practices, the federal minister claimed they both filed cases against each other and later set them aside after striking a deal.

“They have been doing this for the past 30 years,” he said.

Read More: Shehbaz Sharif faces yet another NAB inquiry

Responding as to why Prime Minister Imran Khan has not participated in the ongoing Parliament session, the minister said that if opposition is ready to listen to the premier peacefully then he would surely apprise them of the government’s efforts against COVID-19.

“They school us during their speeches but when time comes to listen to us they stage walkout from the proceedings,” he said.

Ali Zaidi said that although coronavirus pandemic has not died down in the country, however, they have eased the lockdown to facilitate the masses.

“People should now adopt precautionary measures and completely implement the SOPs devised by the government,” he said.

