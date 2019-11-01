Ali Zaidi says PTI government to complete its five-year term

ISLAMABAD: Reacting on Fazal-ur-Rehman’s ultimatum, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi on Friday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to complete its five-year term, ARY News reported.

“Neither government nor the prime minister going anywhere”, Ali Zaidi said in his statement, here today and added that demands of the JUI-F chief cannot be accepted.

Warning the opposition from breaching the agreement with the government, Zaidi said strategy has been made to deal with the protesters, in case of violation of the pact.

He said opposition looted the Pakistan’s resources while being in the power and now they are claiming to put the country on the right path.

Earlier, JUI-F Chief Fazal-ur- Rehman criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and gave the prime minister a two-day ultimatum to resign.

Read more: Fazal-ur-Rehman gives government a two-day ultimatum

Speaking to the participants of his party’s Azadi March, Fazal-ur-Rehman had said that his party and the people cannot endure this government’s policies so either PM Imran Khan should resign from his post within two days or he will announce a future strategy.

He had said that the incumbent government has left the people of occupied Kashmir in lurch, adding that he and his party are with people of Kashmir in their fight for independence and right to self-determination.

He slammed the government for failing to live up to its promises to serve the masses and claimed that the economy of the country had been destroyed and unemployment was on the rise.

Speaking about the recent Tezgam Express tragedy, Fazal-ur-Rehman demanded high profile judicial inquiry to unmasked the negligent hands behind the carnage.

