Govt to trace and penalise persons accused in sugar scandal: Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi said on Monday that the federal government will trace and penalise those involved in sugar subsidy scandal, ARY News reported.

Ali Zaidi said that the developments in the sugar scandal will not stop and the responsible persons will get punished.

The federal minister said that he has always opposed the provision of subsidy on sugar and unaware of the reason for why the sugar mill owners were always fond of subsidies. He added that he has never seen any sugar mill owner as financially weak.

Zaidi said that he was not part of the federal cabinet when the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approved the subsidy on sugar.

Regarding the pandemic crisis, Zaidi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had adopted stance to deal with coronavirus with a strategy.

While criticising the lockdown measures, the minister said that lockdown measures were being implemented only in posh areas of Karachi but not in the undeveloped areas.

He continued that the Sindh government should clarify the reason for not utilising its health budget during coronavirus crisis. He added that the health system became a provincial matter after the implementation of 18th constitutional amendment and now the Sindh authorities were taking advantage of it.

