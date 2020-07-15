Ali Zaidi to Bilawal: disclose ‘unverified, hand-written’ will of mother

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Wednesday asked Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to make his mother, slain PPP leader Benazir Bhutto’s will public.

“One “unverified” secret hand written statement of BB shaheed, presented as her will, was suffice enough for them to fool the nation, take over People’s Party, win the elections and destroy the land of Lal Shahbaz for 12+ yrs. Time to disclose all,” he tweeted.

One “unverified” secret hand written statement of BB shaheed, presented as her will, was suffice enough for them to fool the nation, take over People’s Party, win the elections and destroy the land of Lal Shahbaz for 12+ yrs. Time to disclose all.#بلاول_ذرداری_وصیہت_دیکھاو — Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) July 15, 2020

Federal Minister Ali Zaidi and PPP leaders have locked horns in the wake of the release of Uzair Baloch’s JIT report.

On July 11, he tweeted a video of Lyari gang war head Uzair Baloch’s friend Habib Jan Baloch and said: “Crime & politics have gone hand in hand. Mafia Don Asif Zardari & his henchman Qadir Patel exposed yet again by Habib Jan who was once, in the middle of it all.”

Prior to that, he had shared a clip from PPP leader Nabil Gabol’s 2016 interview to ARY News. “Dig a little and you’ll find a lot of evidence! Here is @Nabilgabol on July 31st, 2016 live on ARY openly stating that Sindh Police is refusing to sign the Uzair Baloch JIT reports,” he wrote in Twitter post.

Comments

comments