Alia Bhatt hesitant to star in ‘student of the year’ sequel

Indian actress Alia Bhatt is hesitant to star in “Student of the year” sequel, owing to her break up with Sidharth Malhotra, Times of India reported.

Reportedly, the ex-lovers are avoiding each other due to Alia’s involvement with Ranbir Kapoor. “Things are not hunky dory between Alia and Malhotra after their break-up.”

Sources relayed that it is highly probable that Kapoor would have a problem if Alia starred next to Malhotra.“Varun don’t have any problem in doing the shoot but Alia has problem. Varun has already given his nod to shoot. Alia is not in a comfort zone with Sidharth, anymore. After all, all exes cannot be friends.”

It is pertinent to note that, Kapoor, during a “Koffee with Karan show” revealed that he is a very possessive boyfriend who becomes jealous easily.

Maybe the aforementioned reason could be why Alia is reluctant about shooting with Malhotra. Him and Alia were dating each other after their debut movie directed by Karan Johar. They parted ways after years of being in a relation with each other.

However, Alia is seeing Kapoor since a while now.

