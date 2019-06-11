Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt will be opting for a minimalistic no makeup look for her new film, Sadak 2.

Interestingly, this is Alia’s first film with her father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. The actress has already started shooting for the film which is a sequel of 1991 romantic thriller Sadak starring Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt.

She has previously donned no makeup looks for Highway, Raazi and Udta Panjab as well. She shared a post on Instagram before the film’s shooting kick-started.

Alia, the lead actress, will be seen playing the role of a girl who will be seeking the truth and exposing a powerful Godman in the film, reported Pinkvilla.

The diva said “I feel like a tiny mouse trying to climb a beautiful, immense, emotional mountain”, but she was ready to take up the challenge.

Sanjay who starred in the original 1991 film revealed that Sadak 2 will be “a very emotional film” in which Alia will play the role of a girl who will help Sanjay’s character of a drug abuse survivor to stay alive.

Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur also stars in the film.

Mahesh Bhatt’s dream project which marks his return to direction after almost two decades, is scheduled for a July 2020 release.

