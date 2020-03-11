‘Aliens’ chip inside body’: Minor girl tortured with icy water by mother, grandmother

A minor girl aged 6 was subjected to brutal torture with icy water from a well by her mother and grandmother, claiming it an attempt to destroy an alien device inserted in her body.

The women tortured the innocent girl after stripping her almost naked and pouring icy water from a well. The child was rescued by police officials while the incident is reported from Kherson city of southern Ukraine.

Local media said that mother and grandmother aged 36 and 64 respectively have stripped the girl to her underpants and brought her outside in the yard near their house. Later, they poured a dozen basins of the well water over the girl whose heartbreaking screams were heard by neighbours, Mirror UK reported.

The neighbours called the police on the scene and took the women into custody before sending them to a mental hospital for examinations.

When officers arrived, they saw the girl, who was shivering with the cold and could not say a word.

Police spokeswoman Tatiana Pshon said to local media: ”Officers were shocked to see the child, who was almost naked and exposed to temperatures of 4C.

”The girl was dirty and neglected. Her mother and grandmother were behaving aggressively trying to assault witnesses.”

They said they poured the child with cold water trying ‘to destroy a chip inserted in her body by aliens’, according to reports.

The girl was dressed in warm clothes and taken to hospital for a medical check-up. Doctors said her life is not in danger but she is in a state of shock.

