‘Alien-like’ creature washes up on Australian beach

SYDNEY: An ‘alien-like’ rare sea creature has washed up on an Australian beach, leaving picnickers terrified.

According to the details, a dead ‘alien-like’ fish best known as ocean ‘sunfish’, was spotted at the at the mouth of Kennett River on Victoria’s south-west coast on Saturday.

The fish measured around two metres in length. The fish is distinct for both its size and peculiar shape featuring a flattened body and fins.

Tourists Tim Rothman and James Barham found the fish on Monday and described it as ‘alien’ in appearance.

Talking to journalists, Tim Rothman said, “We were walking along and saw this big lump on the sand.”

“I have never seen anything like that before. It looked like an alien from a distance.”

It is pertinent to mention here that a sunfish was previously found by fisherman last year near the mouth of the River Murray in South Australia. That sunfish was estimated to be around 2.5m in length and weighed several hundred kilograms, Mail Online reported.

Fish collection manager Ralph Foster, from the South Australian Museum, had explained why so many sunfish get washed up on the beach.

“One of the big dangers would being hit by big boats at sea,” he had said.

“They often eat plastic bags thinking they are jelly fish which can kill them.”

