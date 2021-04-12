Alizeh Shah is the latest celebrity to open up about her fight with acne, sharing that she has been struggling with it for a “long time.”

The Mera Dil Mera Dushman actor took to Instagram stories late on Sunday to come clean about the struggle, sharing a video of her bare skin and writing, “Here I am, putting my biggest insecurity on display.”

She went on to share that she has been struggling with acne for quite a long time, but that she is learning to live with it. “A lot of us had this idea that ‘clear skin’ should be the goal, but I guess living a happy life with acne is possible,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alizeh Shah (@alizehshahofficial)

“The current state of your skin does not measure your worth or your beauty!” she added, providing some much-needed words of encouragement for fans and followers who may be going through the same ordeal.

“There is nothing more attractive than confidence. Once you see your beauty, everyone else will, so embrace the glorious mess that you are!”

We can’t agree with Alizeh more! Kudos to her for promoting a healthy mindset.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alizeh Shah (@alizehshahofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alizeh Shah (@alizehshahofficial)

Comments

comments