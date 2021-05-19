Alizeh Shah hits back at trolls policing her music video look

Alizeh Shah may be young but she isn’t one to sit back and let online trolls take the edge out of her.

Alizeh Shah received considerable flak from online trolls following the release of her debut single with Sahir Ali Bagga titled Badnamiyan, in which the 20-year-old was seen in a black tank top.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alizeh Shah (@alizehshahofficial)

After her name became the top Twitter trend, Shah took to Instagram on Tuesday to hit back at people moral policing her stylistic choices.

“I find all memes and criticism amusing,” she said, adding, “However, the fact that a trivial topic to discuss is now the most trending issue in our country instead of becoming a voice for Palestine…”

“What’s wrong with our people?” questioned Alizeh Shah.

On Monday, thousands of people took to Twitter to criticize Shah for wearing a tank top in the music video, with users branding her ‘shameless’ for showing skin. “In search of fame, She said Tata bye-bye to shame,” wrote one user.

