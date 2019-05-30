You have seen her in ARY Digital’s ‘Dil Mom Ka Diya’ and she is making her presence felt in the modeling world thanks to her innocent looks.

Alizeh Shah, who played Neelam Muneer’s young sister in hugely popular play ‘Dil Mom Ka Diya’, also has a huge following on social media and especially on Instagram and Tik Tok where she has thousands of fans.

Her Tik Tok videos get millions of likes and if one visits her profile, one finds that the reason behind her popularity on social media app is because she is making some hilarious videos.

HERE ARE SOME!

Alizeh is not the first Pakistani celebrity to use Tik Tok- the app which allows every user to get his/her 15 minutes of fame- as Sanam Baloch, Noor Hassan, Zhalay Sarhadi and Huma Khan have all been making Tik Toks.

The app has emerged as the most popular smartphone app of the year 2018 and the magic has even entered the year 2019.

