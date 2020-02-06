Nothing to fret about as all allies stand by govt: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday expressed the hope that reservations of annoyed allies of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would be removed.

The chief minister in a statement said there is nothing to fret about as all allies stand by the government.

To a question about whether PTI stalwart Jahangir Khan Tareen is returning to a government team holding talks with disgruntled coalition partners, he said they are all together.

When asked what message he would like to give to his opponents, he said he can only pray for them.

Earlier, on Jan 29, the chief minister had said Usman Buzdar had said that there was no political crisis in the province, adding that all the stakeholders of the government are on the same page.

Talking to Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, who called on him at his office, he said that rumours-mongers and conspirators are facing defeat.

He said that the PTI government is, even more, stronger under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The chief minister maintained that transformation of Punjab, as the best province, along with the provision of best available facilities to the people, is the objective of the incumbent government.

He said that no hurdle will be tolerated in the journey of development.

Comments

comments