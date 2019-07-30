All educational institutions to remain open tomorrow

KARACHI: All educational institutions across Sindh will remain open on Wednesday (tomorrow), reported ARY News.

According to the Sindh education department, all public and private schools, colleges and varsities will remain open tomorrow.

It issued directives for teachers to ensure their presence in a timely manner.

Meanwhile, the department directed all district education officers (EDOs) of the province to ensure draining out of rainwater from schools.

The provincial authorities said they may review the decision of keeping Karachi’s educational institutions open given that the rain does not stop.

All educational institutions across Sindh remained closed today because of heavy rain.

The provincial government had made the decision after the rain wreaked havoc on Monday.

