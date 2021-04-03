All kinds of ceremonies banned in Karachi’s South District

KARACHI: The local administration on Saturday imposed a ban on all sorts of public gatherings/ceremonies in Karachi’s District South due to the third wave of the coronavirus, ARY News reported.

A notification has been issued in this regard.

As per the notification, the South Deputy Commissioner Irshad Sodhar has imposed a ban on holding of all sorts of activities in the district till April 11.

The gatherings banned in the South district include political, sports, social and recreational.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh government on Wednesday announced new restrictions to halt the spread of the coronavirus amid the third Covid-19 wave.

The government imposed a complete ban on indoor/outdoor wedding ceremonies from April 6. It ordered that “all kinds of gatherings (indoor/outdoor) will be banned with immediate effect.”

A notification reads that all markets, shopping malls and other businesses will work from 6:00 in the morning till 8:00 pm.

