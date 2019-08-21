All ministries asked to execute uplift projects, reforms on fast track

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s economic team met in Islamabad on Wednesday with his Adviser on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in the chair.

Minister for Planning Development and Reform Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister for Economic Affairs Division Hammad Azhar, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Industry & Production and Investment Abdul Razzak Dawood and others were in attendance.

Mr Khusro briefed the economic team about progress on mega projects part of the public sector development programme of the government during the current fiscal year. He also presented a complete roadmap to execute these projects on a fast track basis.

He informed that proper monitoring will be conducted so that all development initiatives be completed as per planned physical and financial phasing.

It was also briefed that the latest technologies will be utilised to monitor and complete these projects.

Hammad Azhar said sufficient funds are available to execute projects of social and infrastructure sectors.

During the meeting, it was also highlighted that the government will simplify procedures for release and utilisation of development funds.

The Agriculture Emergency Programme of the government was also discussed in detail.

It was highlighted that this programme will be executed effectively in coordination with the provincial governments.

It was stated that the prime minister will himself monitor the progress on agricultural projects so that socio-economic condition of the rural areas and common man be uplifted.

The economic team also discussed the possible measures to improve ease of doing business at the earliest so that investors’ confidence may be improved to boost business activities in the country.

It was decided that the Special Economic Zones and Export Processing Zones will be made operational in coordination with the provincial governments at the earliest to enhance foreign direct investment.

The team also discussed in detail the progress on various components of the Ehsaas Programme to uplift the poor segment of the society so that they can get maximum relief.

Dr. Shaikh emphasised that all ministries should pro-actively execute development projects and reforms process should be continued on a fast track basis to improve service delivery at large in the country.

