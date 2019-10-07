All provincial governors call on PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the governors to prepare a business plan for all the governor houses so that they could be used to increase the revenue of the government.

He was talking to the governors of four provinces in Islamabad on Monday, Radio Pakistan reported.

Matters pertaining to reducing the expenses of governor houses and using them for public interest also came under discussion.

On the direction of PM Khan, all governor houses have been opened for public.

Earlier in August, he announced to open the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor House in Nathiagali for the public.

PM Khan in a tweet, shared the video of Governor House Nathiagali saying, “These colonial symbols which cost crores annually to the taxpayer in maintenance, are now going to take money for the government.”

The Governor House in Nathiagali was constructed in 1923 and spans an area of 76 kanals of land.

