All set for NA-249 Karachi by-election today

KARACHI: All is set to hold by-elections in National Assembly constituency NA-249, Karachi West-II as polling will be held today, ARY News reported.

Although 30 candidates are in line for the seat, however, the contest during the by-poll is likely between PML-N, PSP, PTI, PPP, MQM-P and banned TLP candidates.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Amjad Afridi, PML-N’s Miftah Ismail, Qadir Khan Madokhaill of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Mustafa Kamal of Pak Sarzameen Party, and Mohammad Mursaleen of MQM Pakistan are taking part in the election in the constituency.

The NA-249 seat had fallen vacant after Faisal Vawda of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) resigned from the National Assembly for his Senate seat.

The arrangements for the by-polls in the constituency have been finalized by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Presiding officers have been directed that pictures of Form-45 be sent to returning officers in presence of polling agents of contesting candidates.

The ECP has directed all political parties in the election race to follow the election code of conduct.

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, the ECP has asked the Karachi administration to appoint healthcare staff during the NA-249 by-election in order to effectively implement COVID SOPs during the polling process.

There are a total of 339,591 registered voters in the constituency which include 201,656 male and 137,935 female voters. 276 polling stations consisting of 796 polling booths have also been established.

Sindh government has announced a public holiday on April 29 (Thursday) in NA-249 Karachi constituency due to by-elections.

