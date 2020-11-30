All is set for PDM Multan rally as workers remove hurdles, enter Qasim Bagh

MULTAN: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) workers removed all hurdles and entered in Multan’s Qilla Kohna Qasim Bagh on Monday (Today) to hold a public rally at the stadium.

The entry of a large number of PDM workers left the policemen as helpless spectators. The alliance workers with their presence occupied the Ghanta Ghar Chowk, while policemen and the administration officials retreated from the place.

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman leading a procession reached the venue of the PDM public meeting.

The convoy of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz was also entered in Multan and received by the party leaders and workers at Shershah Interchange.

A rally of People’s Party’s Aseefa Bhutto also moving towards the venue of the public meeting and former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani driving her car.

The PDM is all set to hold a public rally at Qilla Kohna Qasim Bagh in Multan.

The Punjab government and local administration had denied permission to the opposition parties for the meeting owing to increasing virus cases in the second wave of the COVID-19 in the country.

The district administration of Multan sealed the roads going towards Qila Qasim Bagh by placing containers. Meanwhile, Ghanta Ghar Chowk and several other roads were also sealed by the administration to stop the arrival of the PDM workers.

The leadership of the Pakistan Democratic Movement including Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Maryam Nawaz, Yousuf Raza Gilani, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari and others are scheduled to address the public meeting.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address the PDM public meeting in Multan via video link as he is in isolation after being tested positive for coronavirus.

Raja Basharat vows to establish government’s writ

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat earlier vowed that the government would establish its writ at any cost.

He stated this after an emergency meeting of Punjab sub-cabinet committee on the interior in the wake of PDM public meeting in Multan. The meeting was attended by Raja Basharat and other top-level officials.

The meeting decided that no one would be allowed to take the law into their own hands, and violators of law would be taken into custody. It was also decided the more routes to the venue of the PDM public meeting would be blocked.

We will hold rally in Multan at any cost: Fazlur Rehman

Yesterday, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman had announced that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would hold its rally in Multan’s Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh stadium at any cost.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman had made the announcement while addressing a press conference alongside Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Yousaf Raza Gillani and others in Multan.

He had asked political activists to break all barriers by using ‘batons in the response to batons’ by police or any other forces. Fazlur Rehman said that PDM leadership would never accept lawlessness and usage of police forces against the political campaigners.

