All shops except pharmacies to close at 4pm: KP govt

PESHAWAR: The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) ordered on Friday that all shops except pharmacies will remain open until 4pm.

“Exempted enterprises, shops or businesses shall not be allowed to remain open later than 4pm in the day,” read a notification issued by the Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department.

It said takeaway and food delivery services from eateries will be allowed until 4pm.

Read More: No decision taken on imposing curfew in Peshawar: Ajmal Wazir

These timings shall not apply to pharmacies, which may continue to operate round the clock, the notification said.

The government asked people to wear masks, clinical mask or reusable masks, during their movement outdoors.

Read More: Hoarders to face 3-year imprisonment in KP under proposed ordinance

Comments

comments