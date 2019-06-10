All those who have looted national exchequer must be punished: Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed, while addressing a National Assembly session hours after PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s arrest by the anti-graft authority has said all those who have looted the national exchequer should be punished at any cost, Ary News reported on Monday.

“They have looted the national exchequer, they all are robbers, corrupt and should be punished at any cost, said Rasheed while pointing towards opposition in the NA session.

He said that billions of rupees were transferred to the accounts of ‘falooda sellers’ and other vendors, adding that the looters must be brought before the jurisdiction of law and constitution.

He added that: “thieves are acting as the protectors; they will prove themselves as muggers.”

Read More: NAB arrests Asif Zardari in fake bank accounts case

During the NA session, the house witnessed chaos as opposition surrounded the speaker’s dais and chanted slogans against the incumbent government after the Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri allowed Sheikh Rasheed to speak instead of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Railways Minister warned that if he was not allowed to speak, he won’t let anyone else speak in the house.

It must be noted that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) today arrested the PPP co-chairman and former president after a court rejected the extension in pre-arrest bail plea.

A two-member bench of the Islamabad High Court comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Kiyani pronounced the verdict on the bail plea filed by the PPP leaders.

