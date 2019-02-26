LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, on Tuesday said her father strongly condemned the Indian aircraft’s intrusion across the Line of Control (LoC) and prayed for Pakistan.

In a series of Tweets, she said she met Nawaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat jail and he was deeply concerned over the incident and he prayed that “May Allah (SWT) protect Pakistan and Pakistan never be hurt. Amen.”

Maryam Nawaz said, “Pakistan is the biggest blessing we have. May Allah (SWT) bless and protect Pakistan, our beloved country, our motherland and our homeland.

” Pakistan Zindabad hamesha (long live Pakistan always).”

Just met MNS at Kotlakhpat jail. He was deeply concerned over & strongly condemned the Indian aircrafts intrusion across LOC

Said ‘اللّہ وطن عزیز کی حفاظت فرمائے اور پاکستان پر کبھی کوئی آنچ نہ آئے۔ آمین’ — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) February 26, 2019

Pakistan is the biggest blessing we have. May Allah SWT bless and protect Pakistan, our beloved country, our Motherland, our Homeland.

Pakistan Zindabad hamesha 🇵🇰 — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) February 26, 2019

یہ زمیں مقدس ہے

ماں کے پیار کی صورت 🇵🇰 — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) February 26, 2019

In the wee hours of February 26, Indian aircraft intruded the LoC near Muzaffarabad sector, however they scrambled back following timely response from the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor informed in a tweet, Indian Air Force violated the LoC and the prompt response from the Pakistan Air Force compelled Indian jets to go back.

He said “facing timely and effective response from the PAF, [Indian jets] released [their] payload in haste while escaping, which fell near Balakot.” However, no casualties or damage was reported during the incident, DG ISPR added.

