PM Imran likely to break ground for Allama Iqbal industrial city tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the state-of-the-art Allama Iqbal industrial city under the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) on Friday.

Talking to media in Faisalabad on Thursday, FIEDMC Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq said Allama Iqbal Industrial City has been planned over an area of four thousand acres, which was strategically located on Motorway M-4 near Sahianwala Interchange, Faisalabad.

Appreciating the economic policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq on Thursday said the incumbent government focused on economic growth in the country,” says a press release issued here Thursday.

“With trade and investment being an important pillar of the present government’s foreign policy, there is a positive sentiment among the international community towards the country’s economy, which needs to be tapped,” he added.

Highlighting the development projects of FIEDMC, Ashfaq said around Rs400 billion local and 200 million dollar foreign investment would be injected into various projects, which clearly indicates that investors have reposed complete confidence in the present regime.

According to the plan, new industrial units of different natures would be constructed in the Allama Iqbal Industrial City.

Scattered industrial units were already operating in various congested localities of the city which would also be shifted to this new industrial estate after its completion,” he added.

Mian Kashif said the development projects under FIEDMC was likely to create 300,000 jobs and in order to prepare Pakistani youth to find employment opportunities.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the first shelter home in Faisalabad, which was constructed on more than four Kanal land.

