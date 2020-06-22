KARACHI: Prominent religious scholar Allama Talib Jauhari laid to rest in Karachi here on Monday, ARY News reported.

His funeral prayers were offered at Amroha Ground which was attended by people from all walks of life. He passed away on Sunday.

Allama Talib Jauhari’s son confirmed the news of his death and added that he was hospitalised and in critical condition for the past many days. He was 80 years old.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Information Minister Shibli Faraz, Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and other important leaders expressed deep grief and sorrow over sad demise of renowned religious scholar Allama Talib Jauhari.

Known for being a powerful orator, He was not only a religious scholar but a poet, historian and philosopher as well. His ‘Sham e Ghareeban’ speeches on PTV were viewed by millions.

His book “Hadees – e – Karbla” is considered one of the most well compiled source to the traditions related to the Event of Karbala.

His followers, government officials, politicans and people from all walks of life have expressed sorrow over the demise of the great scholar.

