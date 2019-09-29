Alleged drug peddler dies in Lahore’s Camp Jail

LAHORE: An inmate facing a drug case died at Lahore’s Camp Jail on Sunday.

According to the jail authorities, Abbas was booked on the charge of peddling drugs at the Gujar Singh police station.

The prisoner was shifted to a medical facility inside the jail after he fell sick. He died there before he could be shifted to a government hospital.

The authorities said they brought the death of the inmate to the Shadman police’s notice.

The body was shifted to a morgue and the prisoner’s legal heirs were informed about his death.

The actual cause of the death could be known after a post-mortem examination of the deceased, the official said.

Earlier, in April this year, two prisoners of the Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi were found dead under mysterious circumstances.

Basharat and Abbas, who were booked in cases related to drug peddling, were found dead in their barracks.

Comments

comments