Alleged gang-rape victim claims police being complicit to save suspects

PAKPATTAN: In a tragic event to transpire in Nebwal – a peri-urban area of the main city, a woman alleged she was sexually assaulted by at least two men who broke into her house on Tuesday but said police are not cooperating with her complaints, ARY News reported.

According to the details to have emerged from the matter, the 45-year-old victim reached out to police after an alleged gang-rape she was subjected to in her own house but said the police forced her into giving her thumbprints on a blank paper for unknown reasons.

On the other hand, the police have said they shifted the victim to a district hospital for the medico-legal report and have already booked the case on her complaint.

The gang-rape victim also asserted that officials have made some undue amendments in the FIR without her knowledge in order to save the suspects as she appealed to authorities for justice.

Separately to happen today in another part of Punjab, a body of an incinerated woman has emerged in an Okara town whose father allegedly burned her to death with motives yet to be investigated by the police and the family shifted her to hospital.

According to the details of the incident, police said the 20-year-old Saba was set ablaze by her father a week ago and had conceded severe burns across her body.

When she was taken to hospital, the police said she had already died and her death transpired in the house instead of in a hospital where she was taken to.

A police spokesperson said Saba’s death is being investigated from all angles, however, without any comments about whether any arrests have been made so far on the suspected murder, police sufficed it by saying it was not an accident.

