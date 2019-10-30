Alleged murderer of 111 people booked in 100 FIRs, tried in ATC

KARACHI: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) heard a case against an alleged target killer accused of murdering 111 individuals, he also has 100 prior FIRs in his name, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The accused, namely Abdul Salam is reportedly a member of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) and carried out targeted killing for them.

Salam was caught red handed with explosives, unlicensed firearm and ammunition, claims the police.

The court asked law enforcement officials to submit a challan detailing the allegations on the accused along with the details of how he was caught.

Salam was given under judicial remand to the police till further hearings on the case.

