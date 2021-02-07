Alleged police team opens fire on vehicle in Pakpattan, three injured

PAKPATTAN: At least three people including a child sustained injuries after police allegedly opened fire on a vehicle in the Pakpattan area of the Punjab province, ARY NEWS reported.

The driver of the vehicle is said to be in critical condition after he was shot in the head.

According to eye-witnesses, a police team within the limits of Ahmedyar police station opened fire on a vehicle. “They later took the injured driver along with them while leaving behind his vehicle,” they said.

The injured person in his statement later said that they were returning from a marriage ceremony when some people in a white vehicle asked them to stop and on their refusal, opened fire on the vehicle.

“All of them were in civil dresses, therefore it became difficult for us to identify if they were cops or muggers,” he said adding that a bullet hit one of their companions in the vehicle in the head and he was referred to a hospital in Sahiwal.

A spokesman of the police in Pakpattan said that they were unable to contact SHO Ahmedyar and DSP Arifwala for updates on the matter.

In a similar incident in January 2021, a firing incident was reported in Islamabad’s G-10 where the security officials shot multiple fires on a ‘suspicious’ vehicle after allegedly trying to stop the driver many times.

Police told media that the officials followed a suspicious ‘vehicle with tinted glasses and tried to stop it many times’.

On the other hand, the victim’s father claimed that 16 to 17 bullet marks are present on the car’s body but not a single bullet was shot on the tyres.

