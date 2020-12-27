Giant alligator spotted peeking out from storm drain     

In a shocking incident, a person spotted a six-feet alligator peeking out from a storm drain while he was out for a morning jog in southwest Florida.

The person, whose identity was not revealed, informed the police that a huge alligator had stuck inside the storm drain in the city of Venice. Responding to the report, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said that the deputies arrived at the scene to help the six-foot alligator free.

In a Facebook post, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office wrote, “Imagine coming across this bad boy on your morning jog!!”

“Deputies responded to south Venice this morning to help this approximately 6′ alligator free himself from a storm drain,” it added.

The image has gone viral on Facebook, racking up over 1,000 ‘shares’ and dozens of comments.

“Pennywise the alligator. Where’s his red balloon?” asked one Facebook user, while another said, “That’s almost as bad as coming across Pennywise from IT.”

According to the officials, the gator was freed when deputies lifted the concrete slab on top of it. The alligator returned safely to the lake from which it had wandered.

