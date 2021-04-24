WATCH: Giant alligators block cyclist’s path

FLORIDA: In a terrible incident, two giant alligators blocked the path of a woman cyclist in Florida.

According to Brenda Stelzer, she was riding her bike at Bird Rookery Swamp Sanctuary in Naples when she spotted the alligator parked across the trail ahead of her while a second alligator was nearby, parallel to the trail.

“I was considering my options for getting past the gators when the animals moved out of my way on their own,” she added.

Win Everham, a professor of ecology and environmental studies at Florida Gulf Coast University, told WBBH-TV that alligators encountered on trails are unlikely to pose a threat to cyclists and hikers.

“If you see a gator on a trail he is not there waiting to catch you and pull you off your bike he is just getting sun and doesn’t want to be disturbed,” he added.

