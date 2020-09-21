WATCH: Alpaca disrupts football match   

A football match was disturbed by an alpaca when the animal ran on to the local soccer field just before halftime in England.

According to the details, a football match between Carlton Athletic and Ilkley Town was continued when the alpaca, escaped from a nearby farm, gallop onto the ground and halted the match. The animal, named Oscar, made a 20-minute visit to the field.

Meanwhile, the animal’s owner reached there and shepherded it home. Claire Armstrong recorded the video of the incident and shared it on the social media.

Ilkley went on to win the game 2-0. The team said it is now considering making an alpaca its mascot.

