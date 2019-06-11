KARACHI: Former leader of Muttahida Quami Movement Mustafa Kamal termed the arrest of MQM’s founder, in London, as ‘karma’.

While giving his reaction on the arrest of Altaf Hussain, the chairman of Pak Sarzameen Party (PPP) said on Tuesday that whatever was happening to the MQM founder was a repercussion of his past actions.

“All of his [Altaf Hussain] special aides have left him,” Kamal said while claiming that only those people were standing with him who were paid.

The PSP chief said he did not need any evidence against Altaf Hussain, his speeches and actions were enough to prove his anti-state mindset.

Earlier today, Scotland Yard arrested MQM founder and leader of its London chapter Altaf Hussain from his residence in the British capital.

According to details, Altaf Hussain was taken into custody over a 2016 “anti-Pakistan” speech. He was moved to a nearby police station.

A 15-member Scotland Yard team raided his house early in the morning to apprehend the Pakistani politician.

“A man has today, Tuesday, 11 June, been arrested in connection with an investigation into a number of speeches made by an individual associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) in Pakistan,’ reads a statement issued by London Metropolitan Police.

