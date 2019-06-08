President Alvi denounces attack on Pak Army in North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi strongly denounced the blast in North Waziristan which martyred four Army personnel on Friday.

At least four military officers and a soldier were martyred in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion in North Waziristan yesterday.

The incident occurred in Kharqamar area where terrorists targeted a patrolling vehicle through an IED planted on the roadside that martyred four Army personnel and wounded four security officials.

President Alvi in a statement said miscreants were against the restoration of peace in the area, nevertheless, the nation was united against terrorist elements.

He prayed for the departed souls and for the grieving families.

The martyrs include Lieutenant Colonel Raashid Karim Baig from Hunza, Major Moeez Maqsood Baig from Karachi, Captain Arifullah from Lakki Marwat and Lance Hawaldar Zaheer from Chakwal.

According to ISPR, the attack was carried out in the area where security forces are carrying out actions against terrorists. The military’s media wing added that at least 10 security officials were martyred and 35 injured in different incidents during the last month.

